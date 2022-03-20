UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Says 7 Humanitarian Corridors Negotiated For Sunday

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Says 7 Humanitarian Corridors Negotiated for Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) The Ukrainian authorities negotiated seven humanitarian corridors in the regions of Donetsk, Kiev and Kharkiv for Sunday for the evacuation of citizens and delivery of aid, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"For today, seven humanitarian corridors have been agreed," Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

One of the corridors will run from the city of Mariupol of the Donetsk region to the city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.

"Buses for Mariupol residents will be waiting on the square in front of the local sports complex in Berdyansk from 9:30 a.m. (07:30 GMT), departure to Zaporizhzhia is planned at 11 a.m. (09:00 GMT). Private cars of Mariupol residents who move to Zaporizhzhia will continue to be refueled in Berdyansk," Vereshchuk said.

In the Kiev region, the humanitarian corridors will run from the settlements of Bobryk and Tarasovka to Brovary, and from the city of Borodyanka to the city of Bila Tserkva.

In the Kharkiv region, the corridors will open for humanitarian aid transfers from Kharkiv to the city of Volchansk and the settlements of Rohan and Novaya Rohan.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 3.3 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities.

