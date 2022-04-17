UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Says No Humanitarian Corridors To Open On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) No humanitarian corridors will be opened in Ukraine for the evacuation of citizens and delivery of aid on Sunday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"Unfortunately, today we are not opening humanitarian corridors. We are making every effort to make humanitarian corridors operate again as quickly as possible," Vereshchuk said on Telegram.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

According to the UN refugee agency, nearly 5 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the start of hostilities.

