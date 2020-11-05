UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Suggests OSCE Should Patrol Post-Conflict Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in an interview out Thursday that the OSCE should enforce law and order in Donbas after "all illegal armed groups and mercenaries are gone."

"My opinion is that an OSCE police mission should have the upper hand and be aided by the National Police, which would be formed based on certain standards," he told the RBK Ukraina news agency.

Reznikov, who also deputizes for Ukraine's lead negotiator at the Minsk-based talks with Donbas rebels, said OSCE police units should be allowed to carry firearms and use military equipment.

Using vigilantes from across Donbas in police roles, including people from rebel-controlled areas, should also be on the table, the official added.

The Ukrainian delegation to Minsk is considering OSCE policing as a way of securing peace in eastern Ukraine once the conflict is over. It has prepared a roadmap for forcing rebels out of the region by early 2021 to allow for the long-awaited local elections to be held on March 31.

