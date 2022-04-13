Ukrainian Diplomat Urges Spain to Increase Military Supplies to Kiev

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Ukraine appreciates aid provided by Spain during Russia's military operation, but calls on Madrid to increase supplies of heavy military equipment and weaponry, Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev said.

"We very much appreciate the (Spanish) government's decision to provide humanitarian aid and arms, but we need more planes, howitzers, tanks, guns, ammunition," Pohoreltsev said in an interview with СОРЕ radio station, published on Wednesday.

Pohoreltsev noted that although Ukrainian troops are still fighting, they lack weapons, while the overall situation in Ukraine remains extremely tense.

The diplomat also urged European countries to stop buying Russian energy.

"It is imperative that we stop subsidizing the Russian economy and subsidizing the war. We will reach our goal, but it is important for us to stop buying gas and oil from Russia as soon as possible," the diplomat added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.