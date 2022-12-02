Ukrainian Diplomatic Missions in 6 EU Countries Received Blood-Stained Packages - Diplomat

Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe have received blood-stained packages with animal eyes in them, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe have received blood-stained packages with animal eyes in them, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday.

"After the terrorist attack in Spain, the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, the consulates general in Naples and Krakow, the consulate in Brno received bloody packages. The bags contained animal eyes. The bags themselves were soaked with liquid of a characteristic color and had a corresponding smell," Nikolenko wrote on social media.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is studying the meaning of such messages, the diplomat added.

The entrance to the apartment of Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican was also vandalized.

Nikolenko also said that the Foreign Ministry had reasons to believe that what was happening was a planned "campaign of terror" in the course of which Ukrainian diplomats were being intimidated. In this regard, Kiev calls on foreign governments to guarantee the maximum protection for the country's diplomatic missions.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that three Ukrainian embassies received "red liquid-soaked" threatening letters.

On Wednesday, the 20 Minutos newspaper reported that an employee of the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope around 1:00 p.

m. local time (12:00 GMT). The employee was reportedly taken to a hospital. Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev later said it was a package with documents that exploded near the embassy rather than an envelope.

Spanish news agency EFE reported, citing sources, that the Spanish National Court was set to initiate trial proceedings after receiving a report on what happened from the police, with the judge considering the incident as a terrorist offense.

Following the incident, Kuleba instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas.

Spanish broadcaster Sexta reported on Thursday that a parcel, presumably with explosives, was found at the US Embassy in Madrid. Previously, parcels with explosives were also sent to Spanish arms company Instalaza, the Spanish Defense Ministry, and the Torrejon de Ardoz airbase. On Thursday, it also became known, that on November 24, the Spanish police had intercepted an envelope, presumably with a "pyrotechnic substance," which was addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.