MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) A statement made by the ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, on Kiev's return to "nuclear status" goes sideways with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a Moscow source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Melnyk has said that Ukraine needs to consider the possibility of regaining the nuclear status if it is not becoming a NATO member.

"Ukraine and its people are not threatened by anyone, except for the Ukrainian leadership itself. The military buildup by Ukraine is not carried out for the purpose of defending the country," the source said, adding that the diplomat's statement is contrary to the NPT, "which Ukraine is a part of."