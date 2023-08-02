Open Menu

Ukrainian Doctors On Front Lines Receiving 'Colossal' Numbers Of Wounded Soldiers- Reports

Published August 02, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukrainian stabilization points that currently serve as temporary medical facilities located close to the front lines have been receiving "colossal" numbers of wounded Ukrainian soldiers, The New York Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing doctors.

The report said, referring to a medic from such stabilization point, that among the injured in the counteroffensive, dozens sustain mine and shrapnel injuries, with only few having bullet wounds as Ukrainian units encounter dug-in Russian defenses and minefields.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that progress was "slower than desired." The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops had been trying ” but failing ” to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia sectors. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine had lost over 26,000 soldiers since the start of the counteroffensive.

