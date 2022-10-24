UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Draft Officer Says Army Needs More Personnel, Mobilization Will Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukrainian troops are in need of additional personnel and summons for military service will be handed anywhere to all liable men under the age of 60, the head of the recruitment and social support center in Kiev, Yuri Maksymiv, said on Monday.

"There is a need for increased stuffing. We must boost our potential as we see that our army is confidently conducting offensives in certain areas. We certainly should have more defense personnel. The mobilization will continue. This is a necessity," Maksymiv told Ukrainian broadcaster TSN.

The official went on to say that the subpoenas would be handed over to all male Ukrainian nationals aged under 60 years, adding that the law does not presuppose that the notification is possible only at work or at home.

"The law provides for notification by delivery of a summons. That is it," Maksymiv also said.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. Ukraine introduced martial law the same day for an initial 30 days and extended it twice, in late March and late April, and general mobilization for an initial 90 days.

More Stories From World

