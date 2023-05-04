UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russia's Kherson Region Repelled - Dnepr Group Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Russia's Kherson Region Repelled - Dnepr Group Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) A Ukrainian drone attack on residential areas of settlements in Russia's Kherson Region was repelled, Alexey Rulev, the spokesman for the Dnepr Group of Forces, told Sputnik.

"The air defense unit of the Dnepr Group has repelled another attack by UAVs of Ukrainian nationalists on residential areas of settlements in the Kherson Region.

.. Attack drones were destroyed in the area of the settlements of Obryvka, Novaya Mayachka, Podstepnoye and Sagi," Rulev said.

He also said the group's artillery fire eliminated enemy personnel and destroyed enemy equipment.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Fire Russia Kherson

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2023

21 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th May 2023

26 minutes ago
 CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate at 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 ba ..

U.S. Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Cas ..

Russian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Case After Drone Attack on Kremli ..

10 hours ago
 Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights Du ..

Peru's Authorities Likely Violated Human Rights During Protests Last Year - Watc ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.