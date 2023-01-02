UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Drone Damages Power Supply Facility In Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has carried out an attack in the Klimovsky District of Russia's Bryansk Region, located near the border with Ukraine, damaging a power supply facility, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"This morning, a Ukrainian UAV attacked the Klimovsky district. There were no casualties. All emergency services are working on the spot. As a result of the strike, a power supply facility was damaged, and there is no electricity in the village," Bogomaz said on Telegram on Monday morning.

