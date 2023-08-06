Ukrainian Drone Destroyed in Moscow Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) A Ukrainian drone has been destroyed by an air defense system in the Podolsk district of Moscow region with no casualties or damage reported, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"At 11:27 a.m.

(08:27 GMT) today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle against facilities in the Moscow region was foiled. The UAV was destroyed by air defense forces on the territory of the Podolsk district," the ministry said.

No casualties or damage occurred as a result of the foiled terrorist attack, the ministry added.