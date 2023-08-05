(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said late on Friday that a Ukrainian drone has dropped an explosive device on the town of Rylsk, having smashed windows in a church and damaged windows in two administrative buildings.

"A Ukrainian drone has dropped explosive devices in Rylsk. Fortunately, there have been no casualties. Windows in two administrative buildings have been damaged, and windows in the Church of the Intercession were broken. Law enforcement agencies and investigative officials are working at the site," Starovoit said on Telegram.