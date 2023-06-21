Ukrainian Drone Hits Residential Building in Downtown Donetsk

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) A Ukrainian drone hit a residential high-rise building in the city of Donetsk in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Wednesday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The incident occurred at Mayakovsky Avenue in the center of Donetsk.

The drone hit an apartment on the 20th floor. There was no one in the apartment at the time of the incident, no one was injured.

Rescuers, firefighters and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.