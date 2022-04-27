Russian air defense intercepted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle in the border region of Kursk on Wednesday night, reporting no injuries or damage, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian air defense intercepted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle in the border region of Kursk on Wednesday night, reporting no injuries or damage, Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said.

"I am giving details on the overnight incident.

Preliminary information has been confirmed � a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted over the Kursk region. Our air defense calculations did not fail us, they responded quickly and efficiently. Nobody was injured, and there is no damage," Starovoyt said on Telegram.

He stressed that the situation in the region is currently under total control of the local authorities and military.