Ukrainian Drone Kills Three In Russian Border Village: Governor
February 06, 2025
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A Ukrainian drone hit a Russian border village on Thursday, killing two teenaged girls and a man, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region said.
The strike targeted the village of Logachevka in the Belgorod region, which has a border crossing with Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
The crossing has been closed since Moscow launched its 2022 offensive on Ukraine.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the drone hit a car near the village, adding: "a man and two girls aged 18 and 14 are believed to have been in the car... They died at the scene.
"
Russia has established a no-go zone in the border area in Belgorod since October 2022, warning civilians not to enter due to the risk of Ukrainian attacks.
Gladkov urged people and not go there.
"Entering Logachevka is prohibited. I would like to once again appeal to all residents: the settlements that are closed off by the decision of the operational headquarters should not be visited!," he said.
Ukraine has launched drones into Russia throughout its almost three-year offensive, with cross-border attacks on villages in the Belgorod region common.
