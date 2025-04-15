Open Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills One In Russia's Kursk: Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian city of Kursk on Tuesday killed an elderly woman and wounded nine others, local authorities said.

The hit on the regional capital, some 90 kilometres (55 miles) from the Ukrainian border, comes two days after a Russian ballistic missile killed at least 35 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Aerial attacks have escalated despite calls by US President Donald Trump for a ceasefire to halt three years of fighting.

Kursk Governor Alexander Khinsthein called the strike a "crime of unprecedented cruelty," in a post on Telegram, and said an 85-year-old woman had died.

Six of the nine injured were hospitalised for shrapnel wounds, burns, and head injuries, the Kursk authorities said.

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine fired 115 drones at its territory overnight, with 109 shot down over the Kursk region.

Strikes on villages either side of the Russia-Ukraine border have become a daily occurrence in the conflict, though deaths as a result of Ukrainian hits on Russian cities and areas further from the front lines are less frequent.

Russian investigators said the drones had been packed with metal shrapnel "to cause maximum damage to civilians and infrastructure".

The regional government posted photos on social media showing damage to an apartment block and debris strewn on the ground.

A Kyiv official alluded to the attack on social media but claimed a military target had been hit.

"Unknown drones hit a Russian ammunition depot in Kursk," the head of disinformation countering centre Andriy Kovalenko said on Telegram.

Russia has pushed Ukraine out of all but 50 square kilometres of the Kursk region, according to an AFP analysis of Institute for the Study of War data.

And Moscow's army has stepped up pressure on the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv this year, claiming several border villages amid warnings from Ukraine's army of a fresh Russian offensive there.

Recent Stories

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre

2 minutes ago
 vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture ..

Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..

9 minutes ago
 Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pi ..

Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive

56 minutes ago
 Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Kara ..

Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak

1 hour ago
 Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred ..

Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast

1 hour ago
 Rabdan Academy welcomes international students fro ..

Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks ..

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off

3 hours ago
 National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA ..

National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..

3 hours ago
 UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on G ..

UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

3 hours ago
 March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

March 2025 warmest on record in Europe

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new ..

AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks

3 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Googl ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World