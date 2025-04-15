Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills One In Russia's Kursk: Authorities
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian city of Kursk on Tuesday killed an elderly woman and wounded nine others, local authorities said.
The hit on the regional capital, some 90 kilometres (55 miles) from the Ukrainian border, comes two days after a Russian ballistic missile killed at least 35 people in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.
Aerial attacks have escalated despite calls by US President Donald Trump for a ceasefire to halt three years of fighting.
Kursk Governor Alexander Khinsthein called the strike a "crime of unprecedented cruelty," in a post on Telegram, and said an 85-year-old woman had died.
Six of the nine injured were hospitalised for shrapnel wounds, burns, and head injuries, the Kursk authorities said.
Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine fired 115 drones at its territory overnight, with 109 shot down over the Kursk region.
Strikes on villages either side of the Russia-Ukraine border have become a daily occurrence in the conflict, though deaths as a result of Ukrainian hits on Russian cities and areas further from the front lines are less frequent.
Russian investigators said the drones had been packed with metal shrapnel "to cause maximum damage to civilians and infrastructure".
The regional government posted photos on social media showing damage to an apartment block and debris strewn on the ground.
A Kyiv official alluded to the attack on social media but claimed a military target had been hit.
"Unknown drones hit a Russian ammunition depot in Kursk," the head of disinformation countering centre Andriy Kovalenko said on Telegram.
Russia has pushed Ukraine out of all but 50 square kilometres of the Kursk region, according to an AFP analysis of Institute for the Study of War data.
And Moscow's army has stepped up pressure on the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv this year, claiming several border villages amid warnings from Ukraine's army of a fresh Russian offensive there.
Recent Stories
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
UAE Cybersecurity Council participates in ‘Google Cloud Next 2025’ summit in ..
More Stories From World
-
Ukrainian drone strike kills one in Russia's Kursk: authorities6 minutes ago
-
'Ghost town' fears haunt threatened UK steel community6 minutes ago
-
Pandemic treaty talks inch towards deal16 minutes ago
-
Japan arrests four for obscene AI images2 hours ago
-
Singapore parliament dissolved ahead of upcoming elections: govt2 hours ago
-
Japan arrests four for obscene AI images2 hours ago
-
Major American paper confirms Afghanistan-based terrorists use US arms in cross-border attacks2 hours ago
-
Old foes Bayern and Dortmund face off as European exit looms3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan's industry grew by 16.3% in first quarter of 20253 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan on way to energy independence: dozens of new HPPs being built3 hours ago
-
Alvarez bags penalty double as Atletico beat Valladolid4 hours ago
-
LVMH sales dip as Trump tariffs dent luxury tastes4 hours ago