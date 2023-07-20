Open Menu

Ukrainian Drone Taken Down In Central Crimea, Results In No Casualties - Region Head

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ukrainian Drone Taken Down in Central Crimea, Results in No Casualties - Region Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The air defense systems took down a drone in the central part of Crimea, there were no casualties and no damage, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Thursday.

"An enemy drone was shot down by the air defense forces in the central part of Crimea. There are no casualties or damage. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information," Aksenov said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Drone

Recent Stories

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of ..

Ajman CP reviews plans, programmes of Ministry of Justice

9 minutes ago
 Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide fo ..

Govt approves deployment of Pak army nationwide for Muharram

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first T ..

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in first Test match

52 minutes ago
 Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

57 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

1 hour ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

3 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

5 hours ago
 Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

6 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

7 hours ago

More Stories From World