Ukrainian Drone Taken Down in Central Crimea, Results in No Casualties - Region Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The air defense systems took down a drone in the central part of Crimea, there were no casualties and no damage, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said on Thursday.

"An enemy drone was shot down by the air defense forces in the central part of Crimea. There are no casualties or damage. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information," Aksenov said on Telegram.