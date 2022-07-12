UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Drones Attack Building Close To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 08:30 AM

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) A building close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) was attacked by two Ukrainian drones overnight, a spokesperson of the military-civilian administration of the city of Enerhodar told Sputnik.

"Today at 0:26 a.m. (21:26 GMT on Monday), two strike UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dropped two 120-mm caliber mines on a building located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP. There is damage to the roof and glass, no casualties," the spokesperson said.

Russian forces took full control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP in March, as part of the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Kherson Region and most of Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military forces and local military-civilian administrations have been formed there.

A strike on the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region was carried out late on Monday night, causing explosions at warehouses with saltpeter and resulting in civilian deaths. The city's military-civilian administration told Sputnik that the Ukrainian strike on the city was carried out using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

