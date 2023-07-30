Open Menu

Ukrainian Drones Attack Russian Capital Overnight - Moscow Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight, damaging two office buildings; there were no casualties, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"Ukrainian drones attacked tonight. The facades on two office towers of Moscow-City (business center) were slightly damaged. There were no victims or injured," Sobyanin said on Telegram on Sunday morning.

