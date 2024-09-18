Open Menu

Ukrainian Drones Hit West Russia Arms Depot: Security Source

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Ukrainian drones hit west Russia arms depot: security source

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Ukrainian drones struck an arms depot in Russia's western Tver region early Wednesday, sparking a massive blaze that led to the evacuation of nearby residents, a Ukrainian security source said.

Videos posted on Russian social media showed a fireball erupting into the night sky, while a shockwave spread out below. Another video showed columns of smoke and flames rising over a body of water.

The inferno prompted a "partial evacuation of residents" in the area, while 150 firefighters and rescuers worked to contain the blaze, Tver region governor Igor Rudenya said.

