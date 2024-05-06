Ukrainian drones kill six, wound 35 in Russian border region

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A Ukrainian drone attack hit vehicles carrying workers in Russia's frontier Belgorod region, killing six people and injuring 35, the governor said Monday.

"Unfortunately, as a result of an explosion, six people died at the scene from their wounds," Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

He added that "35 people were wounded" in the attack near the village of Berezyovka.

Gladkov said the attack hit two vans transporting employees of a nearby factory as well as a passenger vehicle.

The Belgorod government said the vehicles belonged to a meat production facility.

Gladkov said two children were among the wounded and that one man was in "serious condition" and undergoing surgery.