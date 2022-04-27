UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Drones Seen Over Transnistria's Cobasna Village At Night - Tiraspol

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Ukrainian Drones Seen Over Transnistria's Cobasna Village at Night - Tiraspol

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Several drones launched from Ukraine were seen over Transnistria's Cobasna village, where a large ammunition depot is located, on Tuesday night, the Interior Ministry of the unrecognized republic said on Wednesday.

"Last night, several drones were seen in the sky above the village of Cobasna in the Ribnita district.

Aircraft were launched into the territory of Transnistria from Ukraine," the ministry wrote on its Telegram page.

The ministry also said that shots were fired from the Ukrainian territory towards Cobasna on Wednesday morning.

"On the morning of April 27, at 8:45 (05:45 GMT), shots were fired from the Ukrainian side in the direction of the Transnistrian village of Cobasna. No information about the victims has been received at the moment," the ministry said.

