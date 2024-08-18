Ukrainian Drones Spark Fuel Fire In South Russia
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Ukrainian drones attacked an oil storage facility in Russia's southern Rostov region early Sunday morning, sparking a large fuel fire, the local governor said.
Videos published on social media showed thick black smoke and bursts of flames coming from the site of the blaze, which the governor said was in the town of Proletarsk.
"In the south-east of the Rostov region, air defences repelled a drone attack. As a result of falling debris on the territory of industrial storage facilities in Proletarsk, a diesel fuel fire broke out," Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.
"At 05:35 (0235 GMT), firefighting at the industrial facility in Proletarsk was suspended due to a second drone attack," he added in an update to the post.
No one was injured and firefighting efforts resumed shortly after, he said in a later post.
The Ukrainian army said it had attacked the "Kavkaz" oil and petroleum storage facility in the Rostov region.
"It stored oil and petroleum products that were also supplied to the needs of the Russian occupation army .
.. Measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation continue," it said.
Proletarsk is some 250 kilometres (155 miles) from the Ukrainian border and some 350 kilometres from Kyiv-held areas of fighting on the eastern Ukrainian frontline.
The Russian defence ministry said it shot down five "aircraft-type" Ukrainian drones overnight, including two over the Rostov region.
Kyiv has repeatedly targeted oil and gas facilities in Russia since the conflict began in 2022, some hundreds of kilometres from its borders, in what it has called "fair" retaliation for attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his forces for hitting oil facilities in Russia, saying the attacks would help bring a "just end" to the conflict.
The drone attacks come as Ukraine mounts an unprecedented cross-border assault into Russia's Kursk region, where it claims to control more than 80 settlements.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From World
-
Russia 'will not talk' to Ukraine given Kursk incursion: Kremlin aide22 minutes ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily52 minutes ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters1 hour ago
-
One dead, six missing after storm sinks superyacht off Sicily1 hour ago
-
Back to class after Bangladesh's student-led revolution2 hours ago
-
Seven missing after yacht sinks off Sicily: firefighters2 hours ago
-
Sinner edges past Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati final2 hours ago
-
Indonesian president reshuffles cabinet two months before leaving office3 hours ago
-
Japan core machinery orders up 2.1 pct in June3 hours ago
-
Three dead in north China warehouse fire3 hours ago
-
Government cronies co-opt beloved Hungary lakeside, locals warn3 hours ago
-
UN slams soaring violence faced by aid workers, warns Israeli's Gaza war fueling deaths3 hours ago