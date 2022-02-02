Ukrainian, Dutch Foreign Ministers Discuss Foreign Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Wednesday with his Dutch counterpart, Wopke Hoekstra, in Kiev to discuss the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border and the importance of foreign defensive arms supplies to Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Wednesday with his Dutch counterpart, Wopke Hoekstra, in Kiev to discuss the situation on the Ukraine-Russia border and the importance of foreign defensive arms supplies to Ukraine.

"Dmytro Kuleba has thoroughly informed his interlocutor about Russia's aggressive actions threatening Ukraine, NATO, and the European Union. The minister noted importance of Ukraine's defense reinforcement, including supplies of defensive arms," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also discussed cooperation to establish justice in the MH17 case and Ukraine's aspirations of European and Euroatlantic integration, as well as the development of bilateral investments and trade, the statement said.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation on cybersecurity and countering the "Russian disinformation," as well the cooperation within the so-called Crimea Platform, an international initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aimed at discussing Kiev's aspirations to "return" the peninsula.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.