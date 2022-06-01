UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Economy Shrank 35% Amid Conflict With Russia - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Ukrainian Economy Shrank 35% Amid Conflict With Russia - Official

The Ukrainian economy has contracted 35% during the three months of the Russian military operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The Ukrainian economy has contracted 35% during the three months of the Russian military operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday.

Yermak told the Irish parliament's foreign affairs and defense committee in a video conference that his country's losses had already topped $600 billion, Ukrainian news website Ukrinform reported.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Diadiura has estimated that the national output will halve by the end of 2022. Yermak said the conflict with Russia had destroyed more than 200 factories and displaced 10 million people, with half of them fleeing abroad.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Ireland Billion Million

Recent Stories

US-Led Militarization of Afghan Police Empowered W ..

US-Led Militarization of Afghan Police Empowered Warlords, Fueled Crime - Watchd ..

24 seconds ago
 US Has Not Seen China Help Russia Evade Sanctions, ..

US Has Not Seen China Help Russia Evade Sanctions, Provide Military Support - Bl ..

26 seconds ago
 FBI Chief Says Agency Deterred Attempted Cyber Att ..

FBI Chief Says Agency Deterred Attempted Cyber Attack on Boston Children's Hospi ..

27 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says to Quickly Send Ukraine 4 Pre-Positi ..

Pentagon Says to Quickly Send Ukraine 4 Pre-Positioned, Initial HIMARS

29 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says Not Ruling Out Sending Ukraine More ..

Pentagon Says Not Ruling Out Sending Ukraine More HIMARS, Waiting on Battlefield ..

31 seconds ago
 Deceased 'Hajis' nominated heir to be paid Rs 01 m ..

Deceased 'Hajis' nominated heir to be paid Rs 01 million each as compensation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.