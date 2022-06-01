Ukrainian Economy Shrank 35% Amid Conflict With Russia - Official

The Ukrainian economy has contracted 35% during the three months of the Russian military operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The Ukrainian economy has contracted 35% during the three months of the Russian military operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday.

Yermak told the Irish parliament's foreign affairs and defense committee in a video conference that his country's losses had already topped $600 billion, Ukrainian news website Ukrinform reported.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Diadiura has estimated that the national output will halve by the end of 2022. Yermak said the conflict with Russia had destroyed more than 200 factories and displaced 10 million people, with half of them fleeing abroad.