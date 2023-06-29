Open Menu

Ukrainian Education Ministry Criticizes Proposal To Rename Zaporizhzhia

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Ukrainian education Minister Oksen Lisovyi has urged Ukraine's central executive body to cancel the decision to rename over 1,000 settlements, including the city of Zaporizhzhia.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's National Commission on State Language Standards published a document recommending the renaming of some 1,400 settlements. According to the document, the mentioned Names do not meet the standards of the Ukrainian language, as well as contain ideologues associated with the "Russian imperial policy" in Ukraine.

"The scandalous decision of the National Commission of Ukraine on State Language Standards to rename settlements should be revoked. The commission overstepped its authority, as the issue of banning propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy is entrusted by law to other bodies," Lisovyi wrote on social media.

Taras Kremin, the state commissioner for language protection, has rejected the panel's proposal to rename the settlements and called on Lisovyi to make a new decision as soon as possible.

