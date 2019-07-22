UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Election Shows Citizens Want Peace With Russia - German Lawmaker

The preliminary results of the snap parliamentary election in Ukraine, which suggest that the pro-Russian Opposition Platform For Life party comes in second with 13 percent, show that Ukrainians want to have peaceful relations with Russia, and it is now time for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to implement his promise and ensure peace in the country's east, Gunnar Lindemann, a member of the Berlin House of Representatives, told Sputnik on Monday

"The good result of the pro-Russian party ... shows clearly, the Ukrainian people want to stay in peace with their Russian neighbors. Now it is in the hands of Zelenskyy to show his real face," Lindemann said.

He added that despite many promises to stop the war in Donbas, Zelenskyy has so far accomplished little, as evident by continuous killings of people in Donetsk and Luhansk.

"And of course he has to make a commission to look into the guilt of [his predecessor Petro] Poroshenko in the last five years.

The best solution would be an international war court," Lindemann added.

According to the German lawmaker, Ukraine's breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which proclaimed independence from Kiev after what they considered to be a coup in 2014, are unlikely to return under the Ukrainian rule after five years of its armed aggression against them.

The latest data from Ukraine's Central Election Commission, Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the race with 42.6 percent of the vote. The Opposition Platform For Life party, led by former energy minister Yuriy Boyko, comes in second with 13 percent, followed by former president Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.4 percent, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party with 8 percent, and the Voice party, led by famous Ukrainian singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, with 6.1 percent.

