Ukrainian Elections Make Russia Optimistic About Future of Bilateral Ties - Upper House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, voiced the belief on Thursday that the results of the recently held Ukrainian parliamentary elections provided reasons to be optimistic about the future of the Russian-Ukrainian ties, while everything would depend on the policies of the new Ukrainian government.

Ukraine held snap parliamentary elections on Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains lead with 43.17 percent of the vote with 99.8 percent of ballots counted.

"We have reasons to be quite optimistic, but nothing more, since ... we have not yet seen the program. Perhaps, we are waiting for this program, for the formation of a new cabinet, a new government, for some clear, faceted policy of the government, which the Ukrainians provided with such a strong support," Matviyenko said at a press conference.

Since the Ukrainian people put its faith in Zelenskyy, he should live up to the expectations, the upper house speaker stressed.

"Now the Ukrainian president will have no ground for shifting responsibility on to someone else for his actions or his inaction. I would like to emphasize that he will no longer manage to hide behind some beautiful phrases and promises. People are waiting for actions, they are waiting for him to fulfill his promises, people are waiting for peace in Ukraine, and this is the most important thing," Matviyenko said.