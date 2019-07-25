UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Elections Not Compliant With Int'l Democratic Standards - Russian Upper House

Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:26 PM

Ukrainian Elections Not Compliant With Int'l Democratic Standards - Russian Upper House

The recently held Ukrainian parliamentary elections were not compliant with international democratic standards, since millions of citizens of Ukraine's breakaway eastern republics who were staying in Russia were deprived of their right to vote, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, said on Thursday

Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada, on Sunday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party maintains lead with 43.17 percent of the vote with 99.8 percent of ballots counted.

"We cannot say that elections to the Verkhovna Rada were compliant with all the democratic standards in terms of transparency," Matviyenko said.

She slammed Kiev authorities for failing to allow citizens of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics who were staying in Russia to cast their vote.

Matviyenko recalled that observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe were banned from the elections, as well as Russian representatives at the observer mission of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

"These elections, just as the presidential election, proved once again that Ukrainian citizens reject the policy of [Zelenskyy's] predecessors, they have had enough of that government," Matviyenko stressed.

