Ukrainian Electoral Body Cancels Local Polls In 18 Eastern Communes

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Ukrainian Electoral Body Cancels Local Polls in 18 Eastern Communes

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Ukraine's Central Election Commission ruled out on Saturday holding local polls in 18 government-held eastern territories, breaking a promise made by Kiev years ago.

"The CEC... has decided that it is impossible to meet the guidelines of Ukraine's election code in the Primary elections of councilors and leaders of village and city councils in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," it said in a statement.

The vote to elect councilors and council chiefs in 1,400 Constituencies have been set for October 25.

The commission said 10 government-controlled communes in Donetsk and eight in neighboring Luhansk would continue to be governed by unelected administrations. An opposition faction in Slovyansk, which will miss out on the ballot, has called on the city council to hold an emergency meeting.

