Ukrainian Embassy In Iran Working On Lists Of Passengers Killed In Boeing 737 Crash

Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Ukrainian Embassy in Iran Working on Lists of Passengers Killed in Boeing 737 Crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran is establishing lists of people killed in Ukraine's Boeing 737 crash near Tehran airport, a representative of the embassy told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The aircraft, carrying 167 passengers, crashed earlier in the day near Iran's Khomeini Airport soon after take-off. Iranian media reports said that the crash had resulted from a technical problem.

Meanwhile, it happened soon after Iran launched a series of attacks at US military facilities in Iraq.

"There are no final lists yet, we are working in contact with relevant structures and establishing the lists of those killed," the representative said, adding that embassy staffers were already working in the airport.

The representative of the embassy told Sputnik earlier in the day that the embassy was verifying information and gathering data.

