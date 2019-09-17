(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Ukrainian Embassy in Prague expressed disapproval of the Czech delegation's recent visit to Crimea, the diplomatic mission said on Tuesday.

The delegation included former Communist deputy chair Josef Skala, writer Lenka Prochazkova, civic activist Marek Obrtel, as well as deputy head of the Economic Chamber of the city of Usti nad Labem Jiri Kalach.

"Of particular concern is the information that members of this group held talks with the representatives of the 'Russian occupational authorities on organizing group tours from the Czech Republic to occupied Crimea, which would be a direct violation of the EU sanctions regime," the Ukrainian embassy said in a statement.

Representatives of the World Council of Subcarpathian Ruthenians (WCSR) visited Crimea along with the Czech delegation.

The Ukrainian Embassy accused the organization of trying to destabilize the situation in their country.

Czech President Milos Zeman received the WCSR delegation at Prague Castle earlier in September. He refuted claims by some of the delegation members that he allegedly spoke out for the complete independence of the Transcarpathian region in the southwest of Ukraine.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters supported the move in a March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the results. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.