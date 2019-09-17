UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Embassy In Prague Protests Czech Delegation's Trip To Crimea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:50 PM

Ukrainian Embassy in Prague Protests Czech Delegation's Trip to Crimea

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The Ukrainian Embassy in Prague expressed disapproval of the Czech delegation's recent visit to Crimea, the diplomatic mission said on Tuesday.

The delegation included former Communist deputy chair Josef Skala, writer Lenka Prochazkova, civic activist Marek Obrtel, as well as deputy head of the Economic Chamber of the city of Usti nad Labem Jiri Kalach.

"Of particular concern is the information that members of this group held talks with the representatives of the 'Russian occupational authorities on organizing group tours from the Czech Republic to occupied Crimea, which would be a direct violation of the EU sanctions regime," the Ukrainian embassy said in a statement.

Representatives of the World Council of Subcarpathian Ruthenians (WCSR) visited Crimea along with the Czech delegation.

The Ukrainian Embassy accused the organization of trying to destabilize the situation in their country.

Czech President Milos Zeman received the WCSR delegation at Prague Castle earlier in September. He refuted claims by some of the delegation members that he allegedly spoke out for the complete independence of the Transcarpathian region in the southwest of Ukraine.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters supported the move in a March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the results. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Prague Tours Independence Czech Republic Chamber Namibian Dollar March September From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

1 hour ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.