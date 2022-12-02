Ukrainian Embassy in Spain Cordoned Once Again - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain was cordoned off again on Friday, Spanish news agency RTVE reported on Friday.

On November 30, the Spanish 20 Minutos newspaper reported that an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope.

On Thursday, local media reported that six packages with explosives were intercepted by the police. The parcels were originally destined for several public institutions, including the Ukrainian embassy, the Spanish ministry of defense and an air force base, as well as for a weapon company, which provides arms to Ukraine.