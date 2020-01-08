Ukrainian Embassy Removes From Statement on Plane Crash Line Ruling Out Terrorism as Cause

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran has corrected its statement on the crash of a Ukrainian airplane near Tehran, published earlier on Wednesday, removing a line ruling out a terrorist attack as the cause of the accident.

In the earlier version of the statement, the embassy said that, according to preliminary investigation, the aircraft had experienced an engine malfunction, and the tragedy was not the result of a terrorist act as some speculations have suggested.

"Information on the causes of the crash is clarified by the commission.

Any statements on the causes of the accident before the commission conclusion are not official," the statement, published on the embassy's website, says.

Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737 plane carrying nearly 180 people crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport leaving no survivors. Igor Sosnovsky, the vice president of operations at the Ukraine International Airlines, said at a briefing that a pilot error was unlikely.