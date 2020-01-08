UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Embassy Removes From Statement On Plane Crash Line Ruling Out Terrorism As Cause

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:00 PM

Ukrainian Embassy Removes From Statement on Plane Crash Line Ruling Out Terrorism as Cause

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran has corrected its statement on the crash of a Ukrainian airplane near Tehran, published earlier on Wednesday, removing a line ruling out a terrorist attack as the cause of the accident.

In the earlier version of the statement, the embassy said that, according to preliminary investigation, the aircraft had experienced an engine malfunction, and the tragedy was not the result of a terrorist act as some speculations have suggested.

"Information on the causes of the crash is clarified by the commission.

Any statements on the causes of the accident before the commission conclusion are not official," the statement, published on the embassy's website, says.

Ukraine International Airlines' Boeing 737 plane carrying nearly 180 people crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport leaving no survivors. Igor Sosnovsky, the vice president of operations at the Ukraine International Airlines, said at a briefing that a pilot error was unlikely.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Terrorist Ukraine Iran Tehran Airport

Recent Stories

Hay Festival to take place in February, programme ..

18 minutes ago

ADNEC introduces AvidBot to further environmental ..

18 minutes ago

UAE invests AED1 trillion in airport infrastructur ..

33 minutes ago

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Convention &amp; Exhibition Bureau signs ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.