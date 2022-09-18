UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Embassy Says Words Of Romanian Politician On Ukraine's Borders Unacceptable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The Ukrainian embassy in Romania said on Saturday that it finds unacceptable the words of the former Romanian Foreign Minister Andrei Marga about Ukrainian borders.

On Saturday, Marga said that Ukraine "is within unnatural borders" and "should cede its territories." According to him, the Zakarpattia region should be transferred to Hungary, Galicia to Poland, Bukovina to Romania, and Donbas and Crimea to Russia, since "these are the territories of other states". Marga also criticized the political regime in Ukraine, stressing that "it is far from being democratic.

"We regret that former Minister Andrei Marga of a European and democratic state is making statements that question the basic principles of international law, in particular the inviolability of borders," the embassy said on Twitter, adding that such statements "are unacceptable under any circumstances."

According to the embassy, Marga's statements are especially "flagrant when Ukraine heroically defends its independence and the security of all of Europe."

