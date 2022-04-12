Ukrainian Energy Firms Sue Russia in US Court for $34.5Mln Over Seizure of Assets - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Eleven Ukrainian energy firms are suing Russia in a US Federal court for $34.5 million combined over seizure of their assets in Crimea since 2014, court documents revealed.

"Petitioners are Ukrainian companies seeking confirmation of an arbitral award awarding them compensation for the Russian Federation's seizure of their assets... (in) Crimea." the court documents said.

The Ukrainian energy companies named in the court document include Stabil LLC, Rubenor LLC, Rustel LLC, Novel-Estate LLC, PII KirovogradNafta LLC, Crimea-Petrol LLC, Pirsan LLC, Trade-Trust LLC, Elefteria LLC, VKF Satek LLC and Stemv Group LLC.

The eleven companies in the lawsuit cite a 1998 Ukrainian-Russian bilateral investment treaty and a 2019 ruling approving the award amounts by a Swiss tribunal under the auspices of the Permanent Court of Arbitration. The lawsuit also alleged that the federal court in Washington, DC had jurisdiction because Russia was party to the New York Convention, an international arbitration treaty.

Moscow argues that the Ukrainian energy companies' dispute was not valid because the status of Crimea had changed when it was integrated into Russia, the court document said.