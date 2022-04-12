UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Energy Firms Sue Russia In US Court For $34.5Mln Over Seizure Of Assets - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Ukrainian Energy Firms Sue Russia in US Court for $34.5Mln Over Seizure of Assets - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Eleven Ukrainian energy firms are suing Russia in a US Federal court for $34.5 million combined over seizure of their assets in Crimea since 2014, court documents revealed.

"Petitioners are Ukrainian companies seeking confirmation of an arbitral award awarding them compensation for the Russian Federation's seizure of their assets... (in) Crimea." the court documents said.

The Ukrainian energy companies named in the court document include Stabil LLC, Rubenor LLC, Rustel LLC, Novel-Estate LLC, PII KirovogradNafta LLC, Crimea-Petrol LLC, Pirsan LLC, Trade-Trust LLC, Elefteria LLC, VKF Satek LLC and Stemv Group LLC.

The eleven companies in the lawsuit cite a 1998 Ukrainian-Russian bilateral investment treaty and a 2019 ruling approving the award amounts by a Swiss tribunal under the auspices of the Permanent Court of Arbitration. The lawsuit also alleged that the federal court in Washington, DC had jurisdiction because Russia was party to the New York Convention, an international arbitration treaty.

Moscow argues that the Ukrainian energy companies' dispute was not valid because the status of Crimea had changed when it was integrated into Russia, the court document said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington New York 2019 Million Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

4 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

4 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

4 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

4 hours ago
 Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-S ..

Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-Semitism in US - Ambassador

5 hours ago
 Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine Wit ..

Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine With Focus on Global Food Supply

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.