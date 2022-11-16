UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Energy System Subjected To Biggest Russian Missile Attack Since Feb - Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Ukrainian Energy System Subjected to Biggest Russian Missile Attack Since Feb - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Ukraine's energy system was subjected to the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the Russian military operation in late February, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had registered 85 Russian missile strikes on that day, with most of them hitting energy infrastructure objects.

"This is the most massive shelling of the energy system since the beginning of the war. This attack can affect not only the energy system of Ukraine, but also the energy systems of some of our neighbors," Galushchenko said on social media late on Tuesday.

He noted that the shelling affected the entire energy system and therefore emergency shutdowns were introduced in a number of cities in the country.

Zelenskyy said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of Russia's strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that began on October 10 in response to the bombing attack on the Crimean bridge. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.

