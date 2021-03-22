UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Protest Quarantine, Block Traffic In Central Kiev - Patrol Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) A group of Ukrainian entrepreneurs carried out a protest in Kiev against quarantine measures and blocked traffic movement at the Mykhaila Нrushevskogo street in downtown Kiev, the city patrol police said on Monday.

"The traffic movement at Mykhaila Нrushevskogo street is limited in both directions because of the mass action that will last until 03:00 p.m. (14:00 GMT). Public transport works without limitations... Protesters blocked the traffic at Mykhaila Нrushevskogo street," the press office said in Telegram.

The entrepreneurs started the demonstration at Independence Square, then headed for the government building, demanding to allow them to work during the quarantine and protesting against laws that oblige small business owners to use cash registers.

On Thursday, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, announced the tightening of restrictive measures for three weeks due to the spike of COVID-19 cases, classifying the capital city as a "red" zone.

New rules provides closing trade and entertainment centers, movie theaters and restaurants. On Friday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that local authorities must work out a plan to support citizens and business in case restrictive measures against COVID-19 are tightened.

In February the government again permitted local authorities to resort to "adaptive quarantine" which provides strengthening restrictive measures only in regions with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, but not the whole country. Kiev established the four zones of epidemiological danger: green, yellow, orange and red; the last provides the toughest limitations. According to Maxym Stepanov, the health minister, a lockdown on the whole country will be imposed if the red zone is established in 13 of its 24 regions.

