Ukrainian Envoy Doubts Russia Will Agree To Grain Deal's Extension In July

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Olga Trofimtseva, Ambassador at Large with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, believes that Russia will not agree to another extension of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative with Ukraine and Turkey in July, she said on Thursday.

"(As for) the grain corridor, 99.9% that Russia will abandon it in July," Trofimtseva wrote on Telegram.

The diplomat based her forecast on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's reelection in May as well as the fact that Russia has almost finalized the construction of a new ammonia export terminal that will diminish the importance of the Tolyatti-Odesa pipeline, whose fertilzer transits were covered under a Russia-UN memorandum within the grain deal.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to unblock grain and fertilzer exports in the Black Sea amid hostilities.

The package deal included a memorandum between the UN and Russia to facilitate Russian exports, including through the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the deal, which is now due to expire in mid-July, but complained that its memorandum component was not being fully implemented.

On June 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the explosion would complicate the extension of the grain deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said earlier this week that Russia believes July 18 will be the day of the grain deal's termination.

