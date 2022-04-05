UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Envoy In Hungary Discussed With Kuleba Influence On Elections -Russia Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Ukrainian Envoy in Hungary Discussed With Kuleba Influence on Elections -Russia Ambassador

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The ambassador of Ukraine in Budapest discussed with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ways to influence the results of elections in Hungary jointly with the opposition, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The Hungarian side ... is aware of the fact that the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest had a telephone conversation with Minister Kuleba, during which they discussed possible ways to influence the election results by joining forces with the Hungarian opposition," Stanislavov said.

