MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Former Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Ilya Kyva said on Wednesday that Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Chief for Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov arranged the illegal sale of weapons to Europe through neo-Nazi structures.

According to Kyva, Budanov gathered around him leaders of Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups, including the Azov battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia).

"Through their paramilitary structures, to which weapons supplied by the West are generously allocated, including MANPADS (man-portable air-defense systems), ATGMs (anti-tank guided missile) and ammunition, (Budanov) organized theft and illegal sale (of weapons) to Europe through the Moldovan and Romanian borders," Kyva said on Telegram.

Earlier this month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that weapons supplied to Ukraine by the Western countries partly end up on the black market and are spread across the middle East.

A member of the Russian hacker group RaHDIt told Sputnik that seized documents have revealed that Ukrainian intelligence works with criminals and smugglers to resell Western weapons on the black market. Ukrainian Director of the Bureau of Economic Security Vadym Melnyk admitted that there have been several cases of the sale of Western military and humanitarian aid.

On Tuesday, the Financial Times reported, citing Western officials, that NATO and European countries are discussing the establishment of a weapons tracking mechanism due to the fears that arms supplied to Ukraine might end up on black markets.