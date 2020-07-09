KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The party of former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, European Solidarity, called newly released audio recordings alleging incriminating evidence "carefully compiled counterfeit," media reported Thursday.

Earlier in the day, controversial Verkhovna Rada member Andrei Derkach released a second batch of what he called phone conversations of the former president. The recordings allege 2016 phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Former US Vice President Joe Biden.

"The 'conversation' with Putin ... is a crudely edited, carefully compiled counterfeit, as well as alleged conversations with Biden," the party said in a statement shared with Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper.

The recording which Derkach claimed was a conversation between Poroshenko and Putin centered around the ongoing Minsk talks. According to the transcript, the two interlocutors are amicable and cooperative, something that would be frowned upon in Ukraine.

The second recording purportedly features Biden sternly decrying Poroshenko's plans to undertake sabotage operations inside Russia with covert operatives.

Derkach had earlier released a set of recordings he stressed implicate both Poroshenko and Biden in high-level corruption. Derkach maintains that he obtains this material from unnamed investigative journalists.

The Ukrainian prosecution has opened a case into illegal wiretapping.