Ukrainian Exit Polls Suggest All Radical, Nationalist Forces Failed in Snap Vote - Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The results of first exit polls of Ukraine's snap parliamentary vote suggest that all radical and nationalist forces have failed, a member of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, Oleg Morozov, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The important thing is that all radical, overtly nationalist forces have failed. Their resource has shrunk down to the results of [former President Petro] Poroshenko who now concentrates in himself all the radical forces and the extent of their true influence," Morozov said.

Poroshenko's European Solidarity party won an approximate 9 percent of the vote, according to exit polls.