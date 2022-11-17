Ukrainian Experts Allowed to Visit Missile Crash Site in Poland - Polish Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Ukrainian experts were allowed to visit the missile crash site on the territory of Poland, the Polish presidential office's spokesman Jakub Kumoch said.

"Ukrainian experts have been admitted to the (missile crash) site," Kumoch said in a tweet.

Polish media reported on Tuesday evening that two missiles had fallen on the country's territory, killing two people. First, Warsaw stated that they were Russian-made and that the country was convening the NATO Council.

On Wednesday, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was highly likely that the missiles belonged to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly said, however, that Kiev had not been involved in the incident and blamed Russia for the hit. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that according to preliminary analysis conducted by the alliance, the missile incident in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory.