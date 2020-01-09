Ukrainian Experts in Tehran Start Studying Circumstances of Boeing Crash- Security Council

An aircraft carrying Ukrainian experts has already arrived in Tehran, and the experts have started studying the circumstances of Ukrainian International Airlines' plane's crash near the Iranian capital, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said on Thursday

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after take-off, killing all 176 people on board. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's aircraft, carrying the experts, left for Iran late on Wednesday.

"The plane with Ukrainian experts arrived in Tehran on January 9, at 3.30 [Kiev time, 01:30 GMT] ... The expert group has urgently started looking into the circumstances of the crash of Boeing 737's flight PS 752," the NSDC said in a statement.

Information about the results of their work will be provided in a timely manner, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.