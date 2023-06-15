UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Extremist Website Leaks Private Details Of Russia's UN Court Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Ukrainian Extremist Website Leaks Private Details of Russia's UN Court Lawyer

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia said Wednesday that a controversial Ukrainian website that routinely leaks personal details of "enemies of Ukraine" had added a British lawyer to its list for representing Moscow at the United Nation's International Court of Justice.

"Our counselor from the UK has received threats. His private details have been published on the Mirotvorets website after the first day of hearings," Maria Zabolotskaya, deputy head of the Russian mission to the United Nations, told Sputnik.

Michael Swainston, the lawyer for Russia, told the court during a hearing earlier in the day that he had received death threats after appearing in court.

He defends Russia in the legal battle with Ukraine that stems from Ukraine's 2017 court filing, in which it accused Russia of "terrorism" after losing control of Russia-majority Crimea and parts of its eastern regions following the 2014 coup in Kiev.

Zabolotskaya said that the newest additions to the website's hit-list of "enemies" included several ethnic-minority Tatars from Crimea and a Malaysian technical expert who commented on the downing of the Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in July 2014. The website has routinely published personal details of journalists and children as young as 12 for speaking out against the regime in Kiev.

Related Topics

Hearing United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Young Kiev United Kingdom July 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates steady

U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates steady

11 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, p ..

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, preserve habitat

20 minutes ago
 Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hik ..

Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hikes to Follow Despite June Paus ..

19 minutes ago
 Turkish, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree to Coor ..

Turkish, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree to Coordinate Steps on Sweden's NATO ..

27 minutes ago
 Serbia Ready for International Probe Into Detentio ..

Serbia Ready for International Probe Into Detention of Members of Kosovo Police ..

27 minutes ago
 Warsaw in Talks With Lockheed Martin to Produce HI ..

Warsaw in Talks With Lockheed Martin to Produce HIMARS Munitions in Poland - Env ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.