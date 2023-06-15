THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia said Wednesday that a controversial Ukrainian website that routinely leaks personal details of "enemies of Ukraine" had added a British lawyer to its list for representing Moscow at the United Nation's International Court of Justice.

"Our counselor from the UK has received threats. His private details have been published on the Mirotvorets website after the first day of hearings," Maria Zabolotskaya, deputy head of the Russian mission to the United Nations, told Sputnik.

Michael Swainston, the lawyer for Russia, told the court during a hearing earlier in the day that he had received death threats after appearing in court.

He defends Russia in the legal battle with Ukraine that stems from Ukraine's 2017 court filing, in which it accused Russia of "terrorism" after losing control of Russia-majority Crimea and parts of its eastern regions following the 2014 coup in Kiev.

Zabolotskaya said that the newest additions to the website's hit-list of "enemies" included several ethnic-minority Tatars from Crimea and a Malaysian technical expert who commented on the downing of the Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 in July 2014. The website has routinely published personal details of journalists and children as young as 12 for speaking out against the regime in Kiev.