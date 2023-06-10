UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Farmers Plan To Block Movement Of Polish Trucks At 4 Checkpoints - Union

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Ukrainian farmers are planning to block four checkpoints on the border with Poland, stopping the movement of Polish trucks, in protest against the blocking the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint by the Polish side, the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council said on Friday.

"Ukrainian agrarians have taken a resolute stand in defense of their interests and the domestic agricultural sector. As a sign of protest against the actions of Polish agricultural producers, who started a protest and blocked the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint for cargoes with Ukrainian grain, domestic producers of agricultural products decided to act in a mirror way," the statement said.

Ukrainian agricultural producers will block the movement of Polish trucks through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, the Korczowa-Krakovets, the Rava-Ruska and the Shehyni-Medica checkpoints, the union said.

The action will start on June 10 and will last until 00.00, June 14.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian border guard said that the entry of trucks from Ukraine to Poland through the Shehyni checkpoint had been blocked due to the protest of Polish farmers, though the movement was later restored.

However, on Friday, the border service said that the movement through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Poland had also been blocked due to a strike by Polish farmers, which tentatively would last until June 12.

