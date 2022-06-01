UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Finance Minister Questions Effectiveness Of Western Sanctions Against Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Ukrainian Finance Minister Questions Effectiveness of Western Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said on Wednesday that Western sanctions against Russia have little impact on its economy and this is unlikely to change anytime soon unless tougher restrictions are applied.

"The objective reality is that anti-Russian sanctions have too mild impact on the Russian economy and budget ” just look how quickly the ruble has recovered. Therefore, I do not believe that anti-Russian sanctions will take effect in six months or even later," Marchenko told Ukrainian business news website mind.ua.

The Ukrainian finance minster considers it unfair that Kiev loses 300 million Euros ($321 million) per day, while Moscow earns 1 billion euros during the same time.

Marchenko believes that Ukraine should encourage West to impose more severe sanctions against Russia and ban its exports completely, including oil and gas.

The Ukrainian minister also called on Western countries to impose sanctions against all Russian businesses, which he said "continue to maintain their power by paying taxes."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The European Union has already introduced five packages of sanctions and has agreed the sixth.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that weakening Russia was a long-term strategy of the West, adding that its sanctions had dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.

Related Topics

Exports Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Budget European Union Oil Vladimir Putin Same Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February March Gas All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Military Awards

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Military Awards

32 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam says national squad is excit ..

Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam says national squad is excited to play upcoming series

34 minutes ago
 Careem partners with TDCP

Careem partners with TDCP

1 hour ago
 PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral ..

PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan, Turkey

1 hour ago
 LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

3 hours ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.