Ukrainian Firm Files For Registration Of Sputnik V In Country - Politician

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 02:56 PM

Ukrainian pharmaceutical firm Biolik has filed paperwork with the country's health ministry to register Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk said Saturday

"Kharkiv-based company Biolik, which is one of the leaders of the pharmaceutical industry in Ukraine and has sufficient production capacity and qualified personnel for the production of vaccines against COVID-19, on December 30, 2020 applied to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the ministry's state expert center with a request to register the vaccine against coronavirus 'Sputnik V' to ensure its vaccination of Ukrainian citizens," Medvedchuk said in a statement on his party's website.

The lawmaker, who heads the 44-seat Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life in the country's parliament, said that production of the vaccine in Ukraine can be organized in three to six months.

