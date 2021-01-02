Ukrainian Firm Files for Registration of Sputnik V in Country - Politician

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Ukrainian pharmaceutical firm Biolik has filed paperwork with the country's health ministry to register Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk said Saturday.

"Kharkiv-based company Biolik, which is one of the leaders of the pharmaceutical industry in Ukraine and has sufficient production capacity and qualified personnel for the production of vaccines against COVID-19, on December 30, 2020 applied to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the ministry's state expert center with a request to register the vaccine against coronavirus 'Sputnik V' to ensure its vaccination of Ukrainian citizens," Medvedchuk said in a statement on his party's website.

The lawmaker, who heads the 44-seat Political Council of the Opposition Platform - For Life in the country's parliament, said that production of the vaccine in Ukraine can be organized in three to six months.