Ukrainian FM Submits Resignation: Parliament Speaker
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has submitted his resignation, the speaker of parliament said on Wednesday, as part of a major government reshuffle.
The announcement came a day after several other ministers resigned in a significant government reset two-and-a-half years into Russia's invasion.
Kuleba -- the face of Ukrainian diplomacy during the war -- is the most senior of the ministers to offer to step down.
"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received a letter of resignation from the Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba," Ruslan Stefanchuk said on social media, adding that parliament would vote on the resignation request soon.
The 43-year-old has held the post since 2020 and since Russia's 2022 attack travelled the world to advocate for Western support for Kyiv and sanctions on Moscow.
On Tuesday, several ministers handed their resignations, including the ministers of justice, strategic industries and environmental protection.
